COVID-19: Thane's infection count rises by 307; four more die

Thane, Sep 25 (PTI) The coronavirus infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra went up by 307 to reach 5,57,743, while the death of four patients took the fatality count to 11,394, an official said on Saturday.

These cases and deaths were reported on Friday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 per cent at present.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has increased to 1,35,657, while the death toll stood at 3,274, another official said. PTI COR NP NP