COVID-19 Vaccination Camp Organised For Transgenders In Jalna

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday inaugurated a COVID-19 vaccination camp for transgenders at the Government Women Hospital in Jalna.

He said this was the second such camp being organised in the state, the first one being in Mumbai.

He said transgenders should not be discriminated against and the state government was ensuring that its health services were all inclusive.

