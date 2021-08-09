COVID-19 Vaccination Camp Set Up In J&K's Poonch With Indian Army's Assistance

As India continues its massive COVID-19 vaccination drive and its proactive approach to combat the pandemic, the Indian Army has set up an inoculation camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. In collaboration with district health authorities, the camp has been set up in the extreme border belt of the Karmara area in the Krishna Ghati Brigade. The health officials aim to vaccinate elderly people and those above 18 of this belt.

Locals thank Army for the inititaive

Speaking to ANI, Dr Surbhi Bakshi, who works at the Primary Health Centre in Ajote, said that the vaccination camp looks forward to vaccinating the major population in the district. She said, "We have set up a medical camp in collaboration with the army to vaccinate people against COVID-19. We are giving the first dose of COVID vaccine to people above 18 plus and the second dose is available for the people above 45. We are expecting to vaccinate 70-80 people. We are hoping that more people get vaccinated."



A local resident, who got vaccinated against the virus at the camp, thanked the Army of the KG Brigade for this noble act. He added that this initiative will surely help to combat COVID-19 in the region.



Mohammad Sadik, retired Army Captain and a resident of the border belt, said that the Army has responsibly informed locals about the vaccination camp and also provided vehicles for the residents to reach the spot. Hailing the efforts undertaken by the Army, he said, "We are thankful to the Army and health authorities for this. It is very important to get vaccinated to be safe and healthy."



He further said that people from five panchayats also arrived to take the COVID-19 vaccine.



Another resident named Mohammad Zafar also applauded the Army for providing vaccines to the civilians by setting up the camp.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

As a part of India's largest vaccination drive launched in January 2021, vaccines are being administered to the civilians on a large scale based on priority through several health centres and vaccination camps. Earlier in June, the Indian Army held an awareness campaign and a vaccination drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

(Image Credits: ANI)