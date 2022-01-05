COVID-19 Vaccination Drive In Kullu Amidst Snowfall Speaks 'story Of A Determined Billion'

Leaving no stone unturned in administering COVID-19 vaccines, a health department team of Himachal Pradesh carried out the inoculation drive despite all odds. In visuals accessed by Republic TV, the four-member team, including one man, is seen embarking on their mission to jab locals despite knee-deep snow in the area. The team's endeavour holds relevance as the Centre liberalised the vaccination campaign for adolescents in the age bracket of 15 to 18.

Sources informed that the health team visited local schools across areas of Block Nagar in the Kullu district to administer COVID-19 jabs to students.

Health Minister Mandaviya lauds India's conviction to defeat COVID-19 pandemic

Undeterred by inconsistent and harsh weather conditions, the said team reflected the country's zeal to combat the pandemic may what come. Amidst snowfall in Kullu, the team walked via narrow and dicey snow-filled mountain routes to reach children for their immunisation. Taking to Twitter, the Health Minister shared, "River, desert or blizzard, Our health army is always ready to achieve the goal. Health workers going to vaccinate children in the age group of 15-18 years in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh."

Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur shared, "How has India set a vaccination milestone? Through the resilient efforts of its health workers going the extra mile, snow or rain, remote or plain regions. India’s vaccination drive is the story of a determined billion, diverse yet united in their fight against COVID19!".

COVID-19 status in Himachal Pradesh

As of 7 PM on January 4, the health department administered nearly 72,289 jabs of first COVID-19 vaccine doses to eligible children in the state. Meanwhile, 250 fresh COVID-19 infections have been reported in the last 24 hours with no deaths reported. Further, the state's active cases count climbed to 859 and cumulative deaths occurred till date stands at 3,862.

COVID-19 tally in India

WHO-acclaimed 'variant of concern' Omicron continues to grapple the country as the COVID-19 count has climbed to 2,135, with 828 patients who recovered from SARS-CoV-2. While Maharashtra has reported the highest number - 653, Delhi's Omicron count has climbed to 464. On January 4, 2022, the Ministry of Health stated that 58,097 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The Ministry also stated that 147.72 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.