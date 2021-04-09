COVID-19 Vaccine Crisis: 70 Vaccination Centres Shut Down In Mumbai Due To Shortage

A peculiar sight was seen today outside one of the largest vaccination centers in Mumbai at the BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) area in Mumbai as 70 COVID vaccine centres across the city shut down due to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, of which 25 of them were closed down on Thursday afternoon. A large number of crowds were seen stranded outside jumbo COVID-19 center at BKC as it suspended the inoculation drive on Friday morning saying that the COVID-19 vaccine stocks are over.

People standing outside the BKC jumbo COVID-19 center said that they were said that they were told to come during 9 to 5 for the vaccination after they registered themselves to get vaccinated. The Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said Maharashtra has repeatedly failed to control the spread of the pandemic and now to divert attention from its failure, the government is complaining of vaccine shortage, which is a 'baseless allegation'. On the other side, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the state has 14 lakh doses of vaccines which would last only three days.

On April 9, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was quoted by ANI who said several vaccination centres in Mumbai have run out of vaccine leading to a halt in the vaccination drive. "There are several vaccination centres that have zero vaccines now and vaccination has stopped. I have come to know that some 76,000 to 1 Lakh doses are about to reach Mumbai by today but I don't have any official info on this," she said.

A total of 120 centers are being run in Mumbai for the COVID-19 vaccination drive. Of these, 49 are being operated by BMC.

Maharashtra has been the worst affected state from the second wave of coronavirus. On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 56,286 new Covid-19 cases, and 376 deaths, taking the tally to 3,229,547 and toll to 57,028. The active cases in the state have now touched 521,317. The cumulative case fatality rate in the state is now 1.76%. On Wednesday, a total of 236,815 tests were held, with a positivity rate of 23% for the day.

(Image Credits: PTI)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.