COVID-19 vaccine: Mumbai administers first dose to 100 pc beneficiaries

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Mumbai has achieved 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccine first dose target with all eligible beneficiaries above the age of 18 getting covered, possibly making it the first city in the country to do so, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

He said 92,36,500 people in the metropolis have received the first dose, while 59,83,452 have got the second dose as well.

He congratulated Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal and Mayor Kishori Pednekar for the feat.

"Mumbai has administered the first dose of the COVID-9 vaccine to 100 per cent of the eligible population. Mumbai is probably the first city in the country to achieve this mark," he said. PTI ND BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)