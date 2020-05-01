Doctor Breaks Down Amid Rousing Cheers On Return Home From 20-day Frontline Covid Fight

As many doctors and other healthcare workers continue to be ill-treated by Covid villains despite their heroic efforts in the fight against the Coronavirus, an inspiring video was shared by Minister of Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday on his official Twitter account.

In the video which is from a location as-yet unknown, a lady doctor fighting Coronavirus at the forefront was given a warm welcome by her family and neighbors. The doctor who returned home after serving for 20 days was applauded for her selfless service.

Reddy said that appreciation and encouragement like this will keep all the doctors and health care workers motivated to with the battle against Coronavirus.

Here is the video shared

A lady doctor, #CoronaWarrior fighting #COVID19 at the forefront returns home after serving for 20 days & here's how she was welcomed by her family & neighbours, admiring her selfless services. Appreciation & encouragement like this is what keeps them motivated to win this battle pic.twitter.com/rqJfUbRacS — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) May 1, 2020

COVID-19 cases in India

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country rose to over 35,043, including 25,007 active cases of the virus. So far, 8,888 patients are cured/discharged while 1,147 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

