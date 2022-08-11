COVID-19: Wearing Masks Mandatory In Public Places In Delhi; Violators To Be Fined

Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Delhi on Thursday, August 11, made the wearing of face masks/covers in all public places mandatory again.

According to sources, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on violators. The fine, however, will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.

#COVID19 | GoVt of Delhi makes wearing of face mask/cover in all public places mandatory; a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on violators.



pic.twitter.com/sCUHspkQ1e — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

The national capital on Wednesday recorded eight fatalities due to COVID-19, which is the highest in over 180 days. Delhi reported 2,146 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 17.83%.

The national capital has witnessed an uptick in daily cases over the last week. The number of deaths has also been showing an upward trend. However, experts and officials said that fatalities are being recorded among people who have comorbidities or are suffering from cancer, tuberculosis, or other accompanying illnesses.

India records over 19,893 new COVID cases

India on Thursday reported a total of 19,893 new COVID cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,40,87,037. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases have declined to 1,36,478. With 53 new COVID-related deaths in the 24 hours, India's coronavirus death tally rose to 5,26,530.

The active cases comprise 0.31% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.5%, the Health Ministry said. A decrease of 579 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Corbevax to be available as a booster dose

After Biological E's Corbevax received approval for being used as a precautionary dose for adults over 18 years of age, the Union Health Ministry informed that the newly-approved vaccine will be available as a booster dose to adults after completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines.

"Corbevax will be available as a precaution dose after completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines for population above 18 years of age," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was quoted by news agency ANI.