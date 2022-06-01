Covid In Delhi: 368 Fresh Cases, Zero Death In National Capital; Positivity Rate At 1.74%

Delhi reported 368 new Covid cases and zero death on Wednesday while the positivity rate declined to 1.74%, according to data shared the city health department.

With this, the national capital's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 19,07,264 while the death toll stands at 26,210, the department said in its latest bulletin.

A total of 21,147 Covid tests were conducted in the city on Tuesday, it added.

Delhi logged 373 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 2.15% and one death on Tuesday.

The capital recorded 212 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate was 2.42%.

On Sunday, the national capital saw 357 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.83%.

It logged 442 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 2.02% on Saturday.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a Covid positivity rate of 30.6% on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi has declined to 1,567 from 1,603 a day ago, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,131 patients are under home isolation, down from 1,165 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 315 containment zones, down from 521 on Tuesday.

There are 9,595 beds for Covid patients in city hospitals and 81 of those are occupied, the bulletin said.

Image: PTI

