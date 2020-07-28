COVID-19: Bengaluru Civic Body Asks People Not To Visit Religious Places During Festivals

In view of the rapid spread of Coronavirus in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday advised people against visiting temples, mosques and other places of worship during the upcoming festival season. The BBMP said festivals can be very risky during the pandemic and advised people to follow every safety protocol against the virus.

"COVID-19 is now spreading rapidly in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru. The festival season is starting with Varamahalakshmi festival on July 31, followed by Bakri Eid, Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Gowri Ganesha, Moharram and then Onam. This festival season is the riskiest time for the spread of the coronavirus. Therefore, please STRICTLY follow the rules in order to stay safe. Do not visit religious places even if they are officially declared open," a notification from BBMP said.

READ | Karnataka Govt Waives Crematorium Fees For COVID-19 Victims In Bengaluru

In the context of Bakri Eid, BBMP has prohibited unauthorised animal sacrifice on roads and sidewalks, religious places, school and college premises, playgrounds and other public areas. In reference to the Karnataka Prevention of Animal Sacrifices Act 1959, the civic body said that animals can only be slaughtered in official slaughterhouses.

"Unauthorised animal sacrifice (slaughtering) is a punishable offence under Section 3 of the Karnataka Prevention of Animal Sacrifices Act 1959 and Rules and the Amendment Act 1975, which provides for a maximum penalty of six months or Rs 1000, or both," the notification said.

READ | Profit Amid Pandemic? Bengaluru Pvt Ambulances Charge Exorbitant Price To Ferry Patients

Sunday lockdown in Bengaluru

Complete lockdown in Bengaluru on Sundays came into effect on July 26, Saturday. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad had said that lockdown will be observed from 9 pm on Saturdays and end at 5 am on Monday. Only essential services will be allowed to function and legal action will be taken against violators, the official warned.

Please remain home and stay safe for tomorrow’s lockdown. It’s in your own interest to break the chain. So far you have been wonderful citizens. We will be out on streets to ensure your safety," said the city's police commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

READ | Karnataka: Final Year Students To Help In COVID-19 Testing Amid Staff Shortage

READ | COVID-19 Cases Breach 1L Mark In Karnataka, Single Biggest Day Spike Of 5,324 New Infections

(Image credits: PTI)