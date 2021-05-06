COVID: Bengaluru Trio Arrested For Extorting Rs 1.2 Lakhs For ICU Beds In Private Hospital

Three people were arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly extorting Rs 1.2 lakh from the relatives of a COVID-19 patient. The accused were allegedly demanding money from the patient's relatives to get an ICU bed in a reputed hospital, the police said on Wednesday. The arrested people have been identified as Venkata Subba Rao, Manjunath, and Punith. Police further stated that Laxmidevamma was diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted to a private hospital in Nelamangala on the city outskirts.

However, the patient required higher medical treatment and was therefore brought to the People Tree hospital. But, no ICU beds were available at the hospital. Following this, the Rao and Manjunath plotted with Punith who worked at the MS Ramaiah Hospital as an Arogya Mitra (health worker).

The Arogya Mitra workers are the primary contact for patients at every hospital who are engaged in coordination with the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust, an arm of the state government's Department of Health and Family Welfare. After their planning, the accused trio demanded Rs 1,20,000 from Lakshmisha, the patient's son who was seeking an ICU bed. The trio was willing to provide an ICU bed in the MS Ramaiah hospital. Therefore, Lakshmisha paid Rs 50,000 via Google Pay and Rs 70,000 in cash after which the ICU bed was allotted in the MS Ramaiah hospital. Even so, Lakshmidevamma died a few hours later, the police said.

Bengaluru's 'Bribe for beds' scam

Apart from this, a scam was unearthed by South Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya who claimed irregularities in the allotment of beds to COVID-19 patients. Surya also asserted that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) war room officials are running a racket. Moreover, he also claimed that over 4,065 beds in Bengaluru had been booked illegally in return for money, some of them in the name of asymptomatic patients. Following this, Tejasvi Surya and MLAs Sathish Reddy and Uday Garudachar confronted the BBMP war room officials and it was revealed that beds were being sold for as much as Rs 40,000. The officials were quizzed on the process of bed blocking within seconds of the previous patient's discharge.

"Beds are blocked in the names of asymptomatic patients, people who are in home isolation and who are not even aware that a bed has been blocked under their name. Thereafter, the external agents speak to the personnel in the war room and reallot the bed to those people who make a certain payment to a certain person outside," MP Tejasvi Surya said.

(With PTI Inputs)