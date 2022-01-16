COVID Cases Continue To Dip In Mumbai; City Records 7,895 New Infections In Last 24 Hrs

Amid the rising number of daily COVID-19 cases nationwide, Mumbai continues to observe a dip in the fresh coronavirus figures. The city recorded 7,895 new cases on Sunday. However, India’s economic capital continued to register a six-month high death figure for the second consecutive day. Eleven people succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday and Saturday, which was last recorded in July, last year.

In a positive development, the number of recoveries remained three times more than the daily COVID-19 cases, as around 21,025 people recuperate from the disease in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in the city surged to 92%.

As per the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation's (BMC) health bulletin, over 84% (6,632 patients) who tested positive in the last 24 hours were asymptomatic. Out of a total of 7,895, only 688 needed hospitalisations and around 15% of the beds have been occupied in the city. Around 57,534 tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 situation in India

In the last 24 hours, India reported 2,71,202 new COVID-19 cases, slightly more than Saturday's cases. The positivity rate dropped from 16.66% to 16.28%. In the last 24 hours, 314 people have died due to the illness, bringing the total death toll to 4,86,066.

There were 1,38,331 patients who recovered from COVID-19, and there are presently 15,50,377 active cases in the country. So far, 7,743 Omicron cases have been detected in India.

India marks COVID vaccination anniversary

India, on Sunday, completed one year of its COVID-19 vaccination programme, which had commenced on 16 January 2021. The vaccination drive had started with the inoculation of frontline workers with the rollout of two approved vaccines - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield.

Currently, 90% of the eligible population in the country have received the first dose while 60% have received the second dose of the vaccines. The country has now also started administering booster doses for the vulnerable and launched a vaccination programme for children in the age group of 15-18 years.

As per data shared by the Health Ministry, 1,56,76,15,454 vaccination doses were delivered to eligible people till 7 a.m. on Sunday, and so far, 43,19,278 precautionary dosages have been administered.

