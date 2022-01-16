COVID Cases Continue To Dip In Mumbai; City Records 7,895 New Infections In Last 24 Hrs

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Amid the rising number of daily COVID-19 cases nationwide, Mumbai continues to observe a dip in the fresh coronavirus figures. The city recorded 7,895 new cases on Sunday. However, India’s economic capital continued to register a six-month high death figure for the second consecutive day. Eleven people succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday and Saturday, which was last recorded in July, last year.
In a positive development, the number of recoveries remained three times more than the daily COVID-19 cases, as around 21,025 people recuperate from the disease in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in the city surged to 92%.
As per the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation's (BMC) health bulletin, over 84% (6,632 patients) who tested positive in the last 24 hours were asymptomatic. Out of a total of 7,895, only 688 needed hospitalisations and around 15% of the beds have been occupied in the city. Around 57,534 tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours.
#CoronavirusUpdates— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 16, 2022
16th January, 6:00pm#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/9pPLY8WZvE
In the last 24 hours, India reported 2,71,202 new COVID-19 cases, slightly more than Saturday's cases. The positivity rate dropped from 16.66% to 16.28%. In the last 24 hours, 314 people have died due to the illness, bringing the total death toll to 4,86,066.
There were 1,38,331 patients who recovered from COVID-19, and there are presently 15,50,377 active cases in the country. So far, 7,743 Omicron cases have been detected in India.
India, on Sunday, completed one year of its COVID-19 vaccination programme, which had commenced on 16 January 2021. The vaccination drive had started with the inoculation of frontline workers with the rollout of two approved vaccines - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield.
Currently, 90% of the eligible population in the country have received the first dose while 60% have received the second dose of the vaccines. The country has now also started administering booster doses for the vulnerable and launched a vaccination programme for children in the age group of 15-18 years.
As per data shared by the Health Ministry, 1,56,76,15,454 vaccination doses were delivered to eligible people till 7 a.m. on Sunday, and so far, 43,19,278 precautionary dosages have been administered.