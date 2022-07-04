Covid Cases In Mumbai: City Reports 43% Drop In Coronavirus Cases At 431, Active Tally At 7,040

Mumbai on Monday logged 431 new coronavirus cases, 43.36% less than the previous day, and two more deaths linked to the infection, the city civic body said.

With these additions, the overall COVID-19 tally in the metropolis jumped to 1,115,473, while the death toll increased to 19,619, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

Mumbai's daily cases went down for the fifth consecutive day. The metropolis has logged 330 less COVID-19 cases as compared to the previous day when the tally was 761 besides three fatalities.

Since the beginning of July, Mumbai has been witnessing less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases, indicating the recent surge in infections, which started around mid-May, has ebbed.

Also, 1,060 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing up their total count to 10,88,814 and leaving Mumbai with 7,040 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

The cumulative count of tests done so far increased to 1,75,69,917 with the addition of 9,052 new tests, it said.

Significantly, Mumbai's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, dipped below 5% to stand at 4.76%.

As per the bulletin, the growth of COVID-19 cases dipped to 0.97% between June 27-July 3, while the case doubling rate improved to 686 days.

The city's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98%.

As per the BMC, 377 of the 431 new patients were asymptomatic, while 54 with symptoms were hospitalized and 11 of them were put on oxygen support.

Out of 24,831 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients in the metropolis, 445 are currently occupied, while 49 patients are on oxygen support, the bulletin added.

Image: Representative/PTI

