COVID: Delhi Private Lab Sets Up Vaccination Van In Tilak Nagar To Administer Booster Jabs

As COVID-19 cases continue to soar, a Delhi-based pathology lab has started a vaccination centre on wheels. The vaccination centre has been set up in a four-wheeler and has been equipped with all basic facilities that are required at a vaccination centre. To begin with, the portable vaccination centre has been placed at Delhi's Tilak Nagar and offers only booster doses at present. It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently announced that the country would administer the booster dose, a third COVID jab, to frontline workers and healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, hospital cleaning staff and the people who are vulnerable to contracting the highly- infectious virus, including senior citizens with co-morbidities.

Delhi: A private lab sets up a vaccination van in Tilak Nagar to administer 'precaution dose' of COVID19 vaccine



“The van is equipped with full immunization equipment to vaccinate those who cannot come out and travel to vaccination centre," says Lab Director Dr Sameer Bhati pic.twitter.com/7ySnlCrW7s — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

While speaking to ANI, Lab Director Dr Sameer Bhati said that the vaccination van has specially been designed for those people who are unable to travel a long distance for vaccination. "The van is equipped with full immunization equipment to vaccinate those who cannot come out and travel to the vaccination centre," said Bhati, Director at Star Imaging and Path Lab. While speaking to the media, he said that currently, his firm has decided to offer the booster jabs as those who are co-morbid are more prone to contract the Omicron virus than the ones who had already taken both doses and remain nearly safe.

Delhi reports 19,166 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in past 24 hours

On January 10, Monday, the national capital reported at least 19,166 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload has gone up to 65,806 in Delhi which is the highest since May 15 last year, according to the Delhi health administration. Apart from COVID infections, at least 17 persons have succumbed to the COVID virus in the national capital in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 25,177. As per a bulletin issued by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 23.53%.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI