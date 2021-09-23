Social media is flooded with interesting videos and posts. It's because of these engaging posts that the users are hooked on the internet. A recent addition to the list of such entertaining posts is a funny video of a "vaccine wala." The viral social media video has a young man promoting the COVID vaccine but in his unique style. Although the government and many influential personalities are trying their best to persuade people to get jabbed, the call from this common man cannot go unheard.

First, shared an Instagram meme page named Giedde, a Gujrati man seen in the video is calling people for the COVID vaccine. In the video, he is heard chanting, "Vaccine, vaccine, phela dose doosra dose, aajao bhai lelo Corona vaccine (1st dose, 2nd dose, come friend, take it)." Trying to mimic the accent of vegetable sellers, the man is seen yelling to gather customers by shouting, "Vaccine le lo (Take Vaccine)." The man doesn't stop here, he further goes on calling people in Gujrati language, "Sabne lagwa li, aap reh gaye (Everybody has got their dose. only when you’re left)." Sharing the video, the page's admin captioned it as, "Promoting Vaccine Like A Boss."

Gujrati man promotes COVID vaccine at bus stop, Netizens call him 'Vaccine Wala'

The post has collected more than 25,000 views and a flood of comments. Netizens couldn't resist reacting to this hilarious and desi way of promoting health. Some dropped laughing emoticons in the comment section, while others lauded the man's effort. "Only Gujju can do this," one Instagram user wrote, while another added, "Vaccine Wala Aaya hai."

The vaccination drive in India has covered around 80 per cent of the population, which makes the country rank in the second position after China for administering the maximum vaccine. With the looming danger of the third wave of COVID, the government is preparing for the worst-case scenario. Meanwhile, India is using home-grown vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, and Biological E.

(Image: @Giedde/Instagram)