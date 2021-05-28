COVID Hero: IT Employee Converts Own Car Into Ambulance To Aid Delhi's COVID-19 Battle

The deadly COVID-19 second wave has wreaked havoc on India's major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Pune and others. Hospitals and crematoriums were at capacity, so funerals were being held in parking lots. In the last few days, people were struggling for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and even ambulance services. Meanwhile, so many people were noticed helping others during these unprecedented times. Similarly, an IT employee in Delhi has turned his car into an ambulance amid the second wave of Coronavirus across the nation.

Man converts personal car into an ambulance

Himanshu, an IT employee in the national capital, has put all necessary equipment including oxygen cylinder, PPE kit, sanitizer, an oximeter and water into his car to convert it into a service ambulance. Himanshu is providing the facilities as a public service to humanity at a time when many people are in need of beds, oxygen, and ambulances due to the terrible second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to Republic about how he manages to reach these people and from where did he get the idea, Himanshu said, "I started the service a month ago, around April 26. There was no plan, everyone wants to sit in their houses right now. Some time ago, one of my neighbors was in need, we went from East Delhi to Rajouri Garden somehow to get oxygen. So, I saw that I am not the only one who came out to help someone. Some people were on a scooter, some were in an auto, and all of them were struggling for oxygen. Then, I got the idea that if people can take oxygen cylinders on a cycle, then why I can't do it through my car."

Delhi man starts COVID ambulance

He said, "I am already on work from home. So, I thought that I should help people in the remaining time. Oxygen camps are set up in many places in Delhi. I went to those places and told people that this is my number, my car is available for people who are in need. The first patient arrived on 26 April. I took him to the hospital and arranged oxygen cans for him. He gave me a lot of blessings and said I am doing a great job."

Talking about the funds and expenses, he noted, "I am filling all the expenses incurred in the ambulance from my pocket, no help has been taken from anyone. I don't even expect someone else will help. However, I have started a fundraiser. If some fund is collected then I would like to get a proper ambulance which can help people free of cost." Himanshu has been providing the ambulance service for the last 1 month in Delhi. He has been staying in the car only.

Picture Credit: RepublicTV