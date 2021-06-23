COVID: Hyderabad Woman Becomes Food Delivery Executive To Support Parents & Fund Studies

A young woman in Hyderabad has proved that determination and hard work is key to survival during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. This woman from Hyderabad has taken up a job of a food delivery executive to fund her studies and help her parents.

The young woman, Mamidipelly Rachana is the daughter of daily wage labourers from Hanamkonda of Telangana's Warangal district. She came to Hyderabad to pursue her studies in Hotel Management.

Rachana's story of hope

Rachana told ANI, "I studied for free till Class 12 in a government school. I had a very strong will to continue further studies and with the advice of my school teachers, I was able to get admission in a Hotel Management Diploma course in Hyderabad".

Moving to Hyderabad she had to take a milk delivering job as her family couldn't afford the fees and her needs in the city.

She said, "When I came to Hyderabad, with the help of a friend I started to work at a milk shop. I would get up at 4 am to distribute milk to people's doorstep and then attend classes. At the end of the month, I used to take home Rs 9,000, of which, Rs 3,000 would go as my room rent and the rest would go back home to support my parents".

She was unable to gather enough to sustain herself with just Rs 1,000 left for grocery purchases.

When the country moved to lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rachana had a lot of time to spare and decided to take up a job as a food delivery executive, a job usually gender-stereotyped.

She added, "I came to know about this job in online food delivery platforms and was able to join in as a food delivery executive. Though I do not have a bike, I used to use the bike of the owner , without his notice".

For a month, she has been working as a delivery executive and has managed to sustain herself and her family.

She further said, "As soon as I will complete this Hotel Management course, I will undergo training for another two months and after that, I will hold a job in my hand. I did this all for myself and to make sure my parents have a better life".

