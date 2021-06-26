COVID: J&K Villagers Grateful To Indian Army For Medical Camps Under Operation Sadbhavana

Amounting to another noble deed by the Indian Armed Forces, the Indian Army set up a medical cum COVID-19 awareness camp under operation Sadbhavana for Kalimasta, a remote and backward village in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. The village, around 13km from Gool, is perched on a hilltop.

What is Operation Sadbhavana?

Operation Sadbhavana (Goodwill) is a unique humane initiative undertaken by Indian Army in Jammu & Kashmir. According to a press release by Indian Army, the operation targets aspirations of people affected by "scrooge terrorism, sponsored and abetted by Pakistan". The focus of Operation Sadbhavana is to improve the apparatus of Education, Women & Youth Empowerment, and Health care.

The underlying theme is to blunt Pakistan sponsored anti-India propaganda and facilitate overall development of State based on a participative model involving local people and the Army.

COVID-19 awareness and medical camp

As many as 215 villagers were examined and given free medicines during the camp.

A villager named Farooq Ahmed told ANI, "Our village is so far that one cannot simply walk here. But I really appreciate the efforts of the Indian Army to come up to us and set up a medical camp for us."

In the camp, Army officials handed over masks and educated the lot on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection. All individuals above 18 years of age were advised to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Certain misconceptions, myths and doubts pertaining to novel coronavirus were addressed by the Indian Army too.

Village Sarpanch thanks Indian Army

The Sarpanch of Kalimasta, Ahadullah praised Army's initiative and acknowledged the dire need to make "awaam" (locals) aware of the do's and don't's of COVID-19.

Ahadullah said, "We are indebted to the Army of the initiative of supporting the people of the village. The Army is also educating the villagers about the COVID-19 virus and its vaccines to create awareness here." He added, "Its is a very far-flung area and medical facilities are almost nil. We do have a sub-centre but it is not enough."

Thanking the Indian Army, he said, "We are very thankful to the Army for coming this far. We also thank them for providing us with medicines and for conducting general tests along with COVID-19 tests for people around here." Another villager lauded the Indian Army's efforts and said it was a boon especially because villagers could not afford treatments and doctor consultations. They hope similar camps are set up in future.