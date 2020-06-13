COVID-19: MHSC Develops 'Suraksha 24' Disinfectant Solution To Sanitise Handicrafts

Metal Handicrafts Service Centre (MHSC) based in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, June 13, announced that they have developed 'Suraksha 24' -- a chlorine-free disinfectant solution to sanitise handicrafts in the wake of the COVId-19 pandemic. The solution which is also 'non-acidic' in nature, thus protects the coating and quality of the finished product.

READ | Ajay Devgn shares teaser of his upcoming crime-thriller web series 'Lalbazaar'

Moradabad: Metal Handicrafts Service Centre (MHSC) in the city claims that they have developed a chlorine-free, non-acidic disinfectant solution, which doesn't affect the coating and quality of the finished product, to disinfect their handicrafts in the wake of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/IxMzIxHQXK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 13, 2020

R Sharma, General Manager of MHSC said that alcohol-based sanitiser deteriorates the quality of the metals. 'Suraksha 24' helps in keeping products safe from contamination without compromising with quality, he added.

"Between manufacturing to metal finishing an item changes multiple hands. Alcohol-based sanitiser deteriorates the quality. 'Suraksha 24' is chlorine-free, non-acidic. It keeps product safe from contamination without compromising with quality" Sharma said.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India crosses 3-lakh mark during Unlock1, total cases at 308993

COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 12,616 confirmed COVID-19 cases, out of which 4642 are active cases. About 7609 patients have successfully recovered from the disease and discharged, while 365 people have succumbed to the diseases.

In India, the total COVID-19 cases on Saturday stood at 3,08,993 of which 1,45,779 are active while 1,54,330 have recovered and 8,884 people have died thus far.

READ | Three of family killed in road accident in UP

READ | One more dies as J-K reports 156 fresh cases; total count 4,730

(With inputs from agency)