COVID: Mumbai Serosurvey Shows 87.02% Seropositivity Rate In Slums, 86.22% Elsewhere

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) recent serosurvey indicated that 86.64% Mumbaikars of the 8674 surveyed ones carried antibodies against COVID. The serosurvey was carried out in August. BMC has so far conducted a total of three serosurveys to understand the COVID pattern among citizens. It had additionally carried one extra sero-surveillance study about the paediatric population.

लसीकरण न झालेल्‍यांपैकी ७९.८६% नागरिकांमध्‍ये आढळली प्रति‍पिंड



मागील सर्वेक्षणांच्‍या तुलनेत झोपडपट्टी तसेच बिगर झोपडपट्टी परिसरांमध्‍ये प्रतिपिंड आढळण्‍याचे प्रमाण वाढले



प्रतिपिंड आढळले असले तरी, मास्‍कचा उपयोग, हातांची स्‍वच्‍छता आणि सुरक्षित अंतर इत्‍यादी खबरदारी आवश्‍यकच — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 17, 2021

What did the survey understand?

BMC claimed that the figures of the third survey as compared to the recent one showed a stark contrast in seropositivity rate. The latest survey which monitored 8674 subjects, found that people residing in Mumbai slums had a seropositivity rate of 87.02%, while the others carried with them a seropositivity rate of 86.22%.

This difference in seropositivity rate of the aforementioned criteria is a first. This data, when compared to the one conducted in March, claimed a seropositivity rate of 41.6% in slums and a relatively low 28.5% in people from non-slum areas. Turning their attention to the same, the BMC announced in a statement, "Overall, the seroprevalence in slum and non-slum areas in the city of Greater Mumbai is much higher as compared to the last serosurvey,"

Zero Delta Plus variant in Mumbai: BMC

A senior civil official of the BMC mentioned on Friday that no Delta plus variant of COVID was found during the second round of genome sequencing in Mumbai. This data was understood by evaluating the results of 376 different samples. Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said that the samples were examined at a genome sequencing facility inaugurated in the city last month.

In a statement issued by the BMC, Kakani said,

“The genome sequencing facility at civic-run Kasturba Hospital has tested 376 samples so far (in the second round). Not a single sample was found with the Delta plus variant of COVID-19. However, 304 samples had the Delta variant, while two samples had 19A lineage and four 20A lineages. The other 66 samples have a prevalence of earlier strain of COVID-19. The Delta plus variant, which is known for its higher transmissibility, was not found in these samples.”

In the first batch of genome sequencing, 188 samples were tested of which 128 had the Delta variant, while the remaining had standard COVID-19 strain, the civic body said in the statement.

With inputs from - PTI

Image Credits - PIXABAY/TWITTER