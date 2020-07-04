COVID Positive Man In Bengaluru Dies After Ambulance Delay, Body Kept On Road For 3 Hours

In a shocking case of medical apathy, a 55-year-old COVID patient who was suffering from breathing issues collapsed and died on the streets in Hanumanthnagar, Bengaluru while waiting for an ambulance and his body was left on the streets for over three hours on Friday. The COVID positive man, along with his wife, were moving to the main road while waiting for the ambulance when the former collapsed & died on the spot. Amid rains, the ambulance took three hours to reach the spot while neighbours refused to help the man & his wife. The whole incident was video graphed by the neighbours who refused to offer any help apart from covering the body with a piece of cloth.