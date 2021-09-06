COVID: Public Schools In Pune Surpass Private Institutions In Getting Staff Vaccinated

As per the data released by the Pune district administration, public schools outnumbered private schools in terms of COVID inoculation among teaching and non-teaching staff members.

There are 56,189 intended beneficiaries from public and private schools, including teaching and non-teaching employees. The administration has identified 22,125 teachers and 6,476 non-teaching staff members for vaccination in public schools, according to reports. There are 22,406 teachers and 5,181 non-teaching staff members in private schools who are being targeted for fast-track vaccination, the report added.

While the programme has seen significant success among public school employees, with 26,372 (92.20%) of 28,602 receiving the first dose and 24,169 (84.50%) receiving both doses till August 3, progress among private school employees has been less than satisfactory. Only 17,214 (62.39%) of the 27,587 teaching and non-teaching staff members in the district's private schools have received the first dosage, and 11,455 (41.52%) are fully vaccinated as of now, said reports.

Private schools in the jurisdiction of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation are notably lacking in getting their personnel vaccinated, with only 1,223 (15.37%) of the 7,952 identified beneficiaries from the schools having been fully vaccinated so far, said reports. Private schools within the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation performed slightly better, with 6,441 (45.32%) of 14,212 staff members fully vaccinated as of September 3. Out of the 5,420 staff members in private schools in Pune's rural jurisdiction, 3,791 (69.94%) had been vaccinated with both doses.

On August 3, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar stated that the administration has been directed to push private schools to have their workers vaccinated in order for the schools to reopen safely. “Private schools are trailing behind, and we urge them to do more to get both doses of the vaccination to their staff,” Pawar said on Friday.

According to district administration authorities, the development of unique categories for teachers on the CoWIN portal has also aided in the speeding up of the vaccination programme, according to reports. The drive will build up this week, an official added.

