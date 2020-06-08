COVID Recovery Rate In Indore At 64%, Situation Under Control: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday revealed that Indore, which is the worst-hit district in the state has a recovery rate of 64 per cent. Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the situation was under control in the district adding that even amid the rise in positive cases, the recovery numbers were great.

"Recovery rate in Indore is over 64 per cent now. Positive cases are being reported but more people are recovering. With the cooperation of the public, the situation here is under control now," Chouhan told news agency ANI.

According to the state health bulletin, the number of patients in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose to 3,749 with 27 new cases. With three more deaths, the toll in the district stood at 156, the state health bulletin said.

'Rs 50 lakh to kin of deceased Corona warriors'

The Chief Minister also met the family members of the Corona warriors in the district who had lost their lives while fighting against the deadly virus. He remarked that the state government was implementing PM Modi's insurance scheme and was proving Rs 50 lakh the dependants of the deceased.

"I met the family members of our corona warriors today. Prime Minister Modi ji had announced an insurance scheme of Rs 50 lakh, the Madhya Pradesh government had thought that in case of such an occurrence, we will provide a sum of Rs 50 lakh to the family, dependants from the family will be given jobs and there is provision for extraordinary pension as well. These families have lost their members in the service of the humanity in these troubled times," Chouhan said.

The number of coronavirus patients in Madhya Pradesh rose to 9,401 on Sunday as 173 more people tested positive for the infection, state health officials said. With 13 more deaths, the number of victims in the state reached 412, they said. The total number of active cases stands at 2,658.

(With ANI Inputs)