Covid surge: Delhi govt suspends routine, elective surgeries at LNJP, GTB hospitals

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Delhi government has suspended routine and elective surgeries at the LNJP and the GTB hospitals to deal with the surging coronavirus cases in the national capital, officials said.

Delhi on Thursday reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the pandemic began, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate surged to 29.21 per cent, according to health department data. Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

On Wednesday, Delhi had reported 27,561 Covid cases, and 40 deaths.

"In view of the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, it is hereby directed that routine/elective surgeries shall be suspended in LNH and GTB Hospitals of GNCTD, till further orders," an order issued on January 11 said.

According to Delhi Corona app, the LNJP Hospital has 750 designated oxygen beds for Covid patients and 154 of these are occupied.

At GTB Hospital as well, there are 750 beds and 41 are occupied. PTI SLB TIR TIR

