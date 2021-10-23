COVID: TN Health Secretary Launches State's 6th Massive Vaccination Campaign In Chennai

On Saturday in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan launched the state's sixth huge COVID-19 vaccination campaign. This massive vaccination effort will take place in addition to the daily vaccine, with the goal of distributing immunizations to people who were unable to get vaccinated throughout the week.

After launching the event in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan told news agency ANI, "We have set up 50,000 mega camps in addition to our daily camps." He added, "There are a lot of people who are not able to get vaccinated on the weekdays so we are trying to make up for that through this campaign and give them a chance to come here and get vaccinated. We urge everyone to get vaccinated, especially older people."

Radhakrishnan emphasised the necessity of older individuals having their vaccines, claiming that they are more exposed to infection from younger people when COVID-19-related limitations are at their lowest. "Older people are even more vulnerable, on top of that, there is high mortality among older people and they also have comorbidities," he added.

Health Secretary inaugurates mega vaccination campaign in Chennai

He stated that vaccinating persons who have not yet received their first dose or who are scheduled to receive their second dose will be a major emphasis of this campaign. 1.8 crore people have yet to receive their first dosage of COVID-19 vaccination, according to Radhakrishnan. The goal of the campaign is to get 70% of people to get their first dose of vaccine.

Tamil Nadu minister noted, "3.92 crore vaccinated people or 68 per cent of the population has been given the first dose of vaccination. We hope that the percentage of people having received their first dose reaches 70 per cent via this campaign. Also, 26 per cent have fully vaccinated in the state and we are looking forward to pushing this figure to 30 per cent soon."

Radhakrishnan also stated that there is sufficient vaccine supply to continue vaccinations for the next few days. "We have enough vaccine stock for 15-20 days and the Centre is also helping us with the vaccines," he added.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI