COVID19: 38 Positive Cases In J&K; 542 Tested Negative

Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday said that a total of 38 positive cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in the union territory of J&K till date. Around 3,260 persons have been kept under home quarantine while 307 persons kept under hospital quarantine and 2163 persons under home surveillance. Some 588 samples had been collected for the test of COVID-19, of which 542 samples have tested negative. Around 6,465 persons have been enlisted for observation.

Bandipora Police on Sunday booked six persons in Chandergeer area of Hajin town for violating restriction orders issued by the District Magistrate, Bandipora. Two FIRs have been registered against the six persons under section 188 IPC in Police Station Hajin for violating restriction orders thereby risking their own lives and those of others. All the accused were arrested by the Hajin Police during patrolling in the area.

Doorstep delivery

Amid lockdown to fight Coronavirus infections and COVID-19 the district administration Bandipora started this innovative initiative to provide essential supplies to the people at their doorstep without moving out of their houses thus maintaining the social distancing protocol. Even food can be ordered online and the same will be delivered within the shortest possible time.

Seven villages declared red zones in Pulwama

Invoking prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, Disaster Management Act and The Epidemic Disease Act, District Magistrate Pulwama said that there would be no inward and outward movement of any person from the villages declared red zones and the people would stay in their homes to ensure complete lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In this regard District Magistrate today issued an order according to which Khaigam, Sangerwani, Abhama villages of tehsil Rajpora and Gudoora, Chandgam, Pinglena and Parigam of tehsil Pulwama fall in red zone category while adjoining villages of these tehsils have been declared buffer zones, for the of safety and well being of the general public.

According to an order issued by the District Magistrate, a person hailing from District who attended a religious congregation at Gudura has tested positive for COVID-19, has moved to various villages including his native village Khaigam.

