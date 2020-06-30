COVID19: AIMIM MLA Writes To Telangana Health Min, Urges To Conduct 20K Tests In Hyderabad

AIMIM floor leader and leader of Opposition Akbaruddin Owaisi on Saturday urged Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender to conduct over 20,000 COVID-19 tests in Hyderabad. Writing a letter, Owaisi also urged to conduct another 2,000 tests in the Nampally Assembly constituency.

The letter stated, "It may be recalled that the State Government had decided to conduct 50,000 COVID- 19 Tests in 24 Assembly Constituencies of GHMC, and in the last few days the number of the cases have gone up substantially and about 700 to 800 are reported every day. The cases are more in Charminar and Khairatabad Zones."

It further added, "In this backdrop, I would request you to make arrangements for the conduct of at least 20,000 tests in Hyderabad Parliament Constituency comprising of 7 Assembly Segments. Also, I would request for conducting of 2,000 COVID-19 tests in Nampally Assembly Segment of Secunderabad Parliament constituency. I, therefore, request you to kindly instruct the concerned officials to conduct COVID-19 tests as early as possible in the above mentioned Assembly Segments."

COVID-19 in Telangana

On Monday, Telangana continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases, with as many as 975 new cases and six deaths being reported. The total number of cases in the state is 15,394, while the death toll has gone up to 253. Out of the 975 fresh cases, 861 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy district, neighboring Hyderabad. Meanwhile, 5,582 people have been discharged so far, and 9,559 are under treatment.

(With ANI Inputs)