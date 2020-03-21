COVID-19: Two Special Trains Ferrying Passengers From Pune & Mumbai To Arrive In Patna

Two special trains ,ferrying 2700 passengers from Pune and Mumbai, is slated to reach Patna on the morning of 22nd March. Amidst the rise in positive cases of COVID-19 in Pune and Mumbai, many people from Bihar, mostly students, IT professionals, and labourers are fleeing from Mahrashtra.

Bihar govt has made arrangement for screening of all the passengers in a special camp in Patna and Danapur. Bihar health Minister Mangal Pandey while speaking to Republic TV said that " Two trains are arriving from Pune and Mumbai on Sunday. All the passengers will be screened . We will ensure that the passengers who will disembark from the train will be investigated by our team of doctors. "

Patna district administration has organized for a special camp for the check up of the passengers.

District Magistrate of Patna, Kumar Ravi said that "we have organized two camps in Patna and Danpur . Once the train arrives we will ensure that each and every passengers is frisked and thoroughly checked if they are infected with COVID-19. It's a challenging task but our district administration is geared up."

So far Bihar has not witnessed any positive cases of COVID-19, but these trains ferrying passengers from Pune and Mumbai is a scare as Maharshtra has accounted for total 63 positive cases as of now.

Till date ,on the 49 transit points on the Indo Nepal border more than Three lakh fifty thousand people have been screened. On the Patna and Gaya airport 20786 people have been screened so far. So far 85 samples have been collected in Bihar out of which 78 have tested negative, results of 7 samples are awaited. 520 people who have arrived from abroad, have been kept in home quarantine.

Bihar government has declared COVID-19 as an epidemic disease and has already ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, malls, Gyms, theatres, restaurants and also banned the assembly of 50 people at one Place. So far Bihar has not reported any positive COVID-19 case.