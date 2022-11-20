Cow Strolls In ICU Ward Of Madhya Pradesh Hospital; Action Initiated After Viral Video

A hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh had a new guest, not in the form of a patient or hospital staff or any other eminent personality, but a cow. The animal was seen roaming around not just outside the medical facility, but even right inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The hospital later took action against the guard and the staff members for the incident.

Cow roaming in old Covid ICU ward

In the video going viral on the internet, a cow can be seen strolling in an ICU ward of the district hospital. It was spotted next to the hospital bed in the ICU ward, before being chased out of the room by an attendant of one of the patients.

As the video became a talking point on the internet, the hospital administration swung into action and penalised the ward boy and the security guard. "I have taken notice of the situation and have taken action against the ward boy and security guard. This incident is from our old COVID ICU ward," said Dr Rajendra Kataria, Civil Surgeon District hospital.