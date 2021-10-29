Criminal Killed In Encounter With Delhi Police, 2 Cops Injured

A 25-year-old man was killed on Friday in an encounter with the Delhi Police in Rohini's Begumpur area, police said.

Two police personnel have also received injuries during the exchange of fire, they said.

The man has been identified as Deepak Sharma alias Tiger, a sharpshooter of the Gogi gang and a resident of Jind in Haryana. He was involved in six criminal cases, they said.

The police received information on Friday about Sharma, who was wanted in the murder case of a person named Radhey, a member of the rival Tillu Tajpuriya gang, officials said.

Sharma, a resident of Rohini, had also jumped parole, a senior police officer said.

The police reached the spot. A man who was was seen coming on a bike was signalled to stop, officials said.

The man, however, tried to escape but his motorcycle slipped. The accused fired at the police and constables Vikas and Sunny were injured. The police also fired back at Sharma who was also injured in this incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

The injured were rushed to the BSA Hospital where Sharma was declared brought dead, the DCP said.

One sophisticated pistol was recovered from the crime scene, police said.

Gogi was shot dead inside a Rohini courtroom on September 24 by two assailants, dressed as lawyers, at the behest of Tillu Tajpuriya. The assailants were killed in retaliatory firing by police.

Gogi and Tillu gangs have been at war with each other for years and their rivalry has claimed dozens of lives.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)