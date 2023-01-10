CRPF Provides Arms Training To VDG In J&K To Tackle Terrorists In Case Of Attack

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is providing arms training to Village Defence Guards (VDG) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri to get them ready to fight terrorists in case an attack occurs.

"In view of recent attacks, we have been deployed here. They have weapons and we are providing them training to act in emergency situations,” CRPF inspector Varinder Kumar told ANI.

The development comes days after seven civilians died in an encounter in Rajouri recently. The terror attacks took place on January 1 night. According to authorities, two armed terrorists broke into three residences and began shooting randomly. A massive search operation has been launched to nab the terrorists.

A CRPF official who spoke to ANI on condition of anonymity had said that the VDC guards' training with weapons will enable them to protect a number of households from any territorial attacks and give the locals a sense of security.

Deployment of additional troops

Following a review conference with the Jammu and Kashmir administration, the CRPF on Monday deployed more personnel in response to the recent terrorist strikes in the Rajouri district.

According to a statement from the CRPF, the meeting was held to improve security in the area surrounding Rajouri and Poonch.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on January 2 had assured the people that they would get a Village Defence Committee on the lines of those in the Dada district. Sinha’s declaration came following demands of locals after militants killed seven people, including two children, in two days in the upper Dangri village of Jammu and Kashmir last Sunday and Monday.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Village Defense Guard Scheme 2022 was approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs last year, and it went into force on August 15, 2022.