Cultural Events, Chat With Students At Jai Vilas Palace Mark President's Gwalior Visit

President Droupadi Murmu’s daylong trip to Gwalior city in Madhya Pradesh was an event induced with culture and grandeur. Upon arrival, the President was welcomed by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia among other leaders.

The President first visited the IITM college in the city and graced the program organised in her honour. Following which she visited the Jai Vilas Palace where she received a warm welcome by Union Minister Scindia and his wife Priyadarshani Raje. A slew of cultural events were scheduled for the President.

The cultural programs had dance performances of various forms; artists performed Bharatnatyam, Kathak and tribal dance for the President. The event was also lit by local musicians and artists.

Following this, President Murmu lit the lamp to pay respect to late Jiwajirao Scindia and toured the Maratha gallery. She also met 25 high achieving students and gifted them chocolates. The President also visited the museum and left a note expressing her experience.

She also met specially-abled children affiliated from an NGO named ‘Raushni’ and had a detailed discussions with the artists who had come at the event from across Madhya Pradesh. The President later attended a luncheon hosted by Union Minister Scindia. There were 19 dishes on the menu, which were cooked following specials instructions. The elaborate platter constituted of Maharashtrian, Odisha and Nepalese food. Everything was prepared without using onion, garlic and ginger. Dishes like chana dal, Nepalese saag, gajar halwa, sabudana kheer were few of the dishes in the scrumptious feast prepared for the President.