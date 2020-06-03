Cyclone Nisarga: BMC Calls For Structural Inspection Of Temporary COVID-19 Health Centers

In the view of the Cyclone Nisarga, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday called for a structural inspection of temporary COVID-19 health centers. In order to take a precautionary measure, the civic body has directed the contractors of the respective healthcare facilities to review the safety and stability of the structures that are set up by them.

A statement by the BMC read, "As per IMD, there's a possibility of 'nature' cyclones/strong winds with rains in the BMC area. So, structured inspection of COVID-19 Health Centres set up temporarily at various places in the BMC area should be done again by concerned contractors."

The Cyclone Nisarga has begun with trajectory slightly south of Mumbai.

Mumbai Police imposes Section 144

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in the city from midnight to Thursday afternoon, in the wake of impending Cyclone Nisarga. The police also banned citizens from visiting places like beaches, parks, and promenades along the coastline. The city is expected to be affected by the storm between 11 am to 7 pm.

Maha CM issues preparedness plan

In view of Cyclone Nisarga, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, June 2 taking to Twitter shared the preparedness plan. According to the plan, a total of 16 NDRF units have been deployed-- out which 10 have been deployed for the rescue operation, while the rest are in reserve. According to the CM, the teams are prepared to tackle the likely damage that could be caused by landslides, heavy rainfall, and so on.

The slum dwellers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area have been instructed to evacuate, while the state government is also moving all the people living in kuccha houses. Further, the state authorities have issued an alert to Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. Fishermen have also been called back from the sea and the coast guards have also been notified to not allow any activities. Meanwhile, the state government is also making non-COVID hospitals available.

