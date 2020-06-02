Cyclone Nisarga: Curfew Imposed In Mumbai, Mayor Says Relief Machinery In Place

A day before Cyclone Nisarga hits Mumbai, the Police Commissioner of the city has issued curfew orders under Section 144 of the CrPC restricting any presence or movement of persons in public places along the coast like beaches, promenades, parks and other such places near the coastline to prevent loss of life and property. The prohibitory orders remain in effect from midnight today till 12 noon on Wednesday.

Cyclone Nisarga will intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" over the next 12 hours and make landfall on Wednesday afternoon near Alibag, the IMD informed on Tuesday. The IMD has predicted low lying areas in Mumbai to be impacted by the tidal wave with along winds up to 110 KMPH.

Maharashtra: Mumbai receives rainfall as #Nisarga approaches western coast of India. Cyclone is likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow.



Mumbai police has issued order under section 144 of CrPC prohibiting movement of people on beaches, promenades& other places near coast.

Mayor says preparations underway

Speaking to Republic TV, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said NDRF, fire brigade, and navy teams have been deployed in the city to handle the situation and people living in low lying areas and slums near the coast are being evacuated.

"The entire disaster management machinery is keeping a close watch on the situation minute-by-minute. I will be visiting the coastal areas and meet locals and officials and personally inspect the preparations later tonight. We have arranged beds that are not in COVID centres for any possible use," Mayor Pednekar said. She asserted that the city civic body BMC is in close touvh with the State government.

DOs and DONTs for Mumbaikars to take on Cyclone Nisarga.



Dial 1916 and Press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern.#BMCNisargaUpdates pic.twitter.com/HY9xYVUmLD — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 2, 2020

Will review status as cyclone develops

When asked whether she has an estimate on the number of people likely to be affected, Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that as of now, she doesn't have that but will get an idea after her visit later in the night. "There are some low lying areas that may be affected but we have prepared ourselves with all the necessary guards and personnel. Based on how the cyclone develops, we will review our status and guidelines," the Mayor said.

