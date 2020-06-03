Cyclone Nisarga To Make Mumbai Landfall; Skymet MD Jatin Singh Details Storm's Development

Maharashtra's capital Mumbai is bracing itself for the landfall of the severe Cyclone Nisarga, which is barrelling towards the Maximum City with expected wind speeds of over 100 kmph. Joining Republic TV live on Wednesday, Skymet MD Jatin Singh provided an update on the movement of the cyclonic storm. At the time of publishing this story, the cyclone was less than 100 km away from Mumbai and was expected to make landfall at Raigad. Rains continue to lash parts of Mumbai as the city braces for the landfall of Cyclone Nisarga and winds are expected to pick up the pace.