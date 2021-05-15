Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai Mayor To Decide On Shifting Patients From Jumbo COVID Centre

In light of the impending cyclone Tauktae, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Saturday, May 15, that all Jumbo COVID centres have been placed on standby, and it is being determined whether or not the patients in them need to be relocated. While addressing the presser, Mumbai Mayor noted, "All Jumbo COVID centres have been asked to remain on standby and if needed, patients to be shifted to other places. By afternoon, we will have an update if patients need to be shifted. We are keeping a tab on the situation closely."

Patients to shit from Jumbo COVID centres

100 patients from the Mulund Jumbo COVID centres have already been transferred to Rajawadi Hospital, Bhabha Hospital, and Agarwal School in Mumbai. On May 15 and 16, the Bandra Worli sea connection will be closed to traffic.

Pednekar informed, "Two to three private vaccination centres are continuing with their operation but all government centers will be closed for vaccination today and tomorrow."

She also stated that about 100 lifeguards have been stationed at different beaches for emergency rescue and that fire brigade teams are also on standby in case of a cyclone. In terms of vaccination policy, she mentioned that they are concentrating on those who are due for their second dose, adding "elderly people and people with comorbidities are also on our priority."

Cyclone Tauktae may intensify

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Saturday about cyclone Tauktae, saying that a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep has intensified into a deep depression and is expected to make landfall between May 17 and May 18. Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka will all be affected by the cyclone. In preparation for the storm, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has pre-deployed 24 teams on the ground in Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, as well as 29 teams on standby in these states. Teams have also arrived in Odisha to begin emergency relief efforts.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review cyclone preparations. At the meeting, senior government officials and representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will be present.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI