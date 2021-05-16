Cyclone Tauktae: NDRF DG Says 'we Are Prepared To Face The Worst'; Max Impact On Gujarat

As Cyclone Tauktae crossed Goa and nears Ratnagiri now, NDRF DG SN Pradhan on Sunday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. Speaking about the preparedness against the approaching cyclone, SN Pradhan said that so far all the preparations are on track. While stating that the impact state will be Gujarat, the NDRF DG said that earlier only the western part of Gujarat was to experience the impact of the cyclone, but now the central part of the state will experience the extremity as well.

NDRF DG SN Pradhan said, "More NDRF teams are being deployed in Gujarat from all across India. As many as 50 teams will be deployed in Gujarat, which is the total strength of the NDRF teams, which are currently being deployed to tackle the situation arising due to Cyclone Tauktae."

NDRF DG: 'We are fully braced to face the cyclone'

Informing that the IMD has declared that Gujarat would be highly impacted by the approaching cyclone, Pradhan said that the NDRF teams are fully prepared. He said that the evacuation operations are currently underway. The NDRF teams will be on the ground, working closely with the state administration in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The worst is now over for Kerala and Karnataka, he added.

SN Pradhan said, "There will be some impact on the coastal districts of Maharashtra, but as I say the maximum impact will be on Gujarat. The Gujarat Home Minister was very clear that there should be a target of zero casualties and I think, this is what, we are trying to achieve. NDRF has lifted 5 teams from Pune, Kolkata and Vijaywada each so that these teams can be deployed in Ahmedabad. "

When asked to comment on last year's Cyclone Amphan and now approaching Tauktae, the NDRF DG said that considering the ongoing pandemic situation, it is going to be a little more difficult this time. Speaking further, he said that although the pandemic was there last year, this time the infection is more rampant, which can make the situation difficult to control. While stating that this time double precautions will have to be taken, Pradhan informed that as a part of the preparation, all the NDRF troops have been vaccinated and given a uniform, which will prevent the possibility of any spread of infection.

The NDRF DG said, "Another thing, which makes it different from cyclone Amphan is that it is the first cyclone in May, which is normally the cyclone month for the east coast. However, this is for the first time, after almost a decade that a cyclone has developed in the Arabian Sea on the western coast. Therefore, even if it is predicted to be of lesser speed than Amphan, we should remember that the cyclone is an unpredictable beast by nature and this is why we are preparing for the worst. We are hoping for the best."

While responding to the question that how will the state administration and rescue teams handle the cyclone and pandemic situation together, SN Pradhan said that the states have been very cooperative. He said, "Steps have been taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen and electricity during the cyclone." The NDRF DG said that the patients, who were admitted to the makeshift hospitals have also been moved to safer locations.

Mumbai alert

The IMD has also alerted that the Cyclone can cause heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in north Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra on May 17. The MET department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad on Monday. The IMD had informed the Mumbai civic body that Mumbai is not in the direct line of the threat of the cyclone. However, as it will pass through the sea near the Mumbai coast, its effect is likely to be accompanied by rain and strong winds. Meanwhile, Mumbai had received light rain on Saturday night and the weather in the financial capital remained cloudy and windy with no sign of rains.

The IMD has also cautioned the fishermen against venturing into the seas close to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala which form the western coast of the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra whereas PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the preparedness against cyclone Tauktae and directed senior officials to ensure all possible measures were taken to safely evacuate people.

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has said heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur in coastal areas of Gujarat on May 17 & May 18 whereas extremely heavy rainfall is also expected at some places. At the time of landfall, winds speed is expected to be 155-165 km/h gusting to 145 km/h, added Mohapatra while speaking with ANI.

(Image: Republciworld.com, PTI)