Dalit Woman, Mother Of 4 Children, Raped & Burnt To Death In Rajasthan's Barmer

In a heinous crime, a married, dalit woman was burnt alive after being raped in Barmer, Rajasthan, on April 6.

The deceased, identified as Jhamma Devi, had two daughters and two sons and belonged to the dalit community. She was a resident of Sodho's Dhani Bagundi, where she lived with her husband, Rajuram.

The accused has been identified as Sukar Khan, the son of Kalu Khan, a resident of Barmer. According to the sources, Kalu allegedly set the deceased on fire with the intention of killing her with the thinner he had brought with him. Kalu entered the house at around 1 p.m. and raped the woman and set her ablaze.

An FIR was registered under Sections 450, 376(i), and 326A, and further investigation is underway.

Referring to the incident, BJP leader and former minister of social justice and empowerment, Dr. Arun Chaturvedi, hit out at the Gehlot-led Rajasthan government and said, "Once again, Rajasthan has to be ashamed of Gehlot's reign. The government that promised the safety of women has failed on all fronts."