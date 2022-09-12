Dawood Ibrahim Gang Active In Mumbai Real Estate? Project Cleared By MVA To Be Probed

In a massive development, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe into the role of Dawood Ibrahim's gang in the Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project. As per sources, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a stop work notice to the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) which is executing the project. In 2019, the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led government had given the go-ahead for this project. While speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly earlier, Fadnavis revealed that the original plan of the project was changed, the width of the roads was reduced and more area was given to the developers.

Republic TV accessed a complaint letter given to the BMC Commissioner by advocate Ajay Agrawal requesting the civic body to stop work till this project comply all laws, rules, regulations and all directions of the courts. He called for the changed plan and the association of Dawood and his associates to be examined by all authorities. He alleged that the construction work started in 2021. Meanwhile, a video surfaced in which Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit who was arrested by the NIA earlier was seen threatening the developers. The BMC has constituted a committee to probe the project which will submit its report to the Home Ministry.

Complainant bats for NIA probe

Alleging that there are irregularities in this project, the complainant Ajay Agrawal told Republic TV, "Entire plans which were approved earlier by the BMC have been entirely changed. They have closed the broad roads which were thoroughfare for the Bhindi Bazaar area. There is a mutton street also where a lot of people used to pass through. In the case of any emergency or fire, the fire tenders cannot move inside because they are constructing 70-100 storey buildings. Overall, 14 buildings are to be constructed in that area. They are daring to do this because of the connection of the underworld."