'Delhi's Nizamuddin Cordoned Off, People Gathered Inside Taken For COVID-19 Tests': DCP

Amid the scare of coronavirus transmission due to a religious congregation at Tableegh Markaz in Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin, the city police said that the force has barricaded the area around the mosque. A group of at least 200 were taken from the area to various hospitals by district authorities after they developed Coronavirus symptoms on Monday.

Speaking to Republic TV, South East Delhi DCP RP Meena said, "Many people are being shifted to the hospital and quarantine centres. We have barricaded the place and maintaining security. The police are ensuring that lockdown is maintained and people don't gather here." He declined to give details of positive cases and said those will only be given by the health ministry and civil administration.

READ | Delhi: Parts Of Nizamuddin Sealed After Some Show COVID-19 Symptoms At Religious Gathering

It is reported that some people have a travel history abroad. Following the scare, a team of the state health department along with a World Health Organisation (WHO) team reached the spot. A Delhi Police team, including Joint CP DC Srivastava, also reached the spot and cordoned off the area. State-run buses were seen carrying suspected people to hospitals.

READ | Delhi HC Directs Centre To Aid Indian Students Stranded In Bangladesh Amid Lockdown

Markaz says insiders confined since lockdown

However, in a letter addressed to Delhi ACP Atul Kumar, the Markaz said that they were in compliance with all prohibitory orders imposed by the Central and State authorities since the March 22 'Janta Curfew'. It said that there were people inside its premises who are from other states as well as foreign countries but, have been confined adhering to the lockdown.

"Presently several Indian as well as foreign Tableeghi volunteers belonging to different states of India and different countries remain confined and isolated inside the Markaz," the letter said.

Dr Mohammad Shoaib, spokesperson of the Nizamuddin Markaz said that there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases. "Yesterday, we provided a list of names to the administration of those who had any health issue, including cold and fever. Some of them have been admitted in the hospital on the basis of age and travel history. We don't have any confirmed COVID-19 case till now."

READ | Doctors Urge People To Be Cautious After Delhi Man Spills Hand Sanitiser And Catches Fire

According to media reports, a religious programme was organised at the ‘Markaz’ (the mosque) around mid-March and more than 500 people from various states had attended the programme; many of them had returned. This was before the nationwide lockdown came into force.

READ | Doctors Of Lok Nayak And GB Pant Hospitals To Be Accommodated At Delhi's Lalit Hotel