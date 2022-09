DCW Issues Summonses To Twitter, Delhi Police Over Availability Of Child Pornography Videos On Website

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has issued summonses to Twitter and the city police over the availability of child pornography videos on the microblogging website.

Twitter and the Delhi Police have been given time till September 26 to respond to the summonses.

"The Chandigarh University incident set me thinking and I asked my team to investigate. We found videos of minor girls on Twitter in which they were seen being raped. Some of the platforms were even selling these videos for Rs 20 to Rs 30. This is horrific," DCW chief Swati Maliwal told reporters.

She said she has asked Twitter how such videos are existing on the site and what policies does it have for checking such content.

Maliwal has asked the Delhi Police to register an FIR to identify those involved in filming and uploading such videos as well as the victims and the accused.

Protests rocked the campus of Chandigarh University in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday night over allegations that objectionable videos of several women students were recorded by a hosteller, following which Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered a probe.

There was no immediate reaction from Twitter.

