DCW Rescues Jharkhand Minor Forced To Work As House Help In Delhi’s Model Town

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) saved a 13-year-old from the clutches of child labour. The minor, who belongs to Jharkhand, was being forced to work as domestic help in Delhi’s Model town area.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Monday took to Twitter and narrated the ordeal of the 13-year-old girl. She asserted that the minor’s uncle brought her to Delhi under the pretext of some work but later on registered her under a placement agency meant for providing house help. Maliwal added that the girl was also allegedly beaten up and was never paid nor received any remuneration for the work she was doing.

Tagging Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in her tweet Maliwal wrote, “Last night we rescued a 13-year-old from model town area of the national capital, where she was forced to work as domestic help. This girl was brought to Delhi by her Uncle on the pretext of some work He, later on, pushed her in the racket of a placement agency. The girl used to be beaten up and she also never received any money for the work she did.”

The investigation, in this case, is underway.

Another woman rescued from forced labour

Similarly, in the month of June DCW acting on tip provided by an NGO rescued a 20-year-old woman who was being forced to work as a bonded labourer in Pitampura area of the national capital. The women also hailed for Jharkhand. A resident of state’s capital Ranchi was brought to Delhi on June 24.

In a bid to rescue the girl the DCW commissioned a team and sent them along with officials of Delhi police and labour department of labour to rescue her from the room she was locked in.

After being rescued, the woman said that in the past one year she was forced to work for 15 people in paying guest accommodation. She added that she was not paid any salary for the work she did. She also accused the owner of beating her. She apprised the officials that she worked from 6 am to 11 pm every day, and was never allowed to step outside her room.

