DCW Takes Suo-moto Cognizance Of Shraddha Murder Case; Sends Notice To Delhi Police

After reports from the national capital surfaced of a man, identified as Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, brutally killing his live-in partner, Shraddha, the Delhi Commission of Women took suo-moto cognizance on Monday. DCW chief sent notice to Delhi police, seeking details about the case.

"It has been reported that the girl was living in a flat with her male partner. Around six months back, the boy allegedly murdered the girl and cut her body into over 35 pieces then stored the same in a fridge and disposed the pieces one by one in different parts of Delhi. The commission has been informed that an FIR has been registered in the matter and the accused has been arrested by the police," the Commission said in the notice.

Acknowledging that it was a very serious matter, the Commission sought from the police information in the case latest by November 18. The commission has asked the police to furnish a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, along with answers to questions as follows:-

Details of the accused persons involved in the matter. Was the male partner of the girl operating alone or did he have the help of some other persons as well?

Did Delhi police receive a missing complaint for the girl in the past 6 months? If yes, a copy of the complaint along with the action taken thereon.

Did the deceased girl give any complaint regarding harassment/domestic violence/sexual abuse/ any other crime being perpetrated against her by the accused person? If yes, a copy of the complaint and action taken on the same to date

Details of action taken report in the matter.

Shraddha murder case

As per the police, in 2018, Shraddha joined a call centre in Mumbai, and she met Aaftab on a dating app. In six to seven months' time, they got into a relationship, and Shraddha informed her family that she would be living in with Aaftab. Against her family's wishes, Shraddha moved in with Aaftab.

Soon thereafter, she called her mother and complained of frequent fights, in which she was beaten up by Aaftab. After her mother's demise, Shraddha communicated the same to her father, and she was advised to leave Aaftab.

When Shraddha did not agree to leave Aaftab, her father stopped talking to her. In September, one of her friends contacted her father, informing that her (Shraddha's) phone was switched off for the past two months. Then, he filed a Missing Report at a police station in Manikpur, Maharashtra, which was later transferred to Mehrauli, Delhi after it came to light that the couple had shifted to the national capital.

"From the investigation done so far, both came to Delhi in late April or early May, the boy strangulated her and later chopped up her body into multiple parts. As the murder took place in the month of May, he kept disposing of the body parts over the period of months, and in the meantime, he stored the body parts in his fridge. We have recovered a lot of things and more things are yet to be recovered," the police said speaking to the media.