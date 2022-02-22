DDMA To Hold Meeting On Feb 25 To Deliberate On Withdrawing COVID Curbs As Cases Decline

With COVID-19 cases incessantly declining across the country, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has decided to deliberate over the removal of the existing COVID-19 curbs placed in the national capital.

The DDMA will be holding a meeting on February 25 to discuss further easing restrictions in Delhi as the COVID-19 curve continues to bend downwards in the city. The meeting will be convened under Delhi LG Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

DDMA to hold meeting to decide on withdrawing COVID curbs

This comes at a time when the capital city is witnessing daily cases below 400 and the positivity rate has slumped down to below 1%. It is expected that with the widespread vaccination rate and reducing COVID-19 cases, DDMA may annul all the current restrictions. Delhi on Monday, February 21, registered 360 fresh infections.

The positivity rate dropped below one per cent on Monday for the first time since December 28, last year. The DDMA's most recent meeting was held on February 4, where they decided to reopen schools, universities, coaching institutes, and gyms.

The move will help to restore normalcy and aid economic recovery. Marred by the plight of the pandemic, businessmen in Delhi have to suffer stringent restrictions every time cases surge in the national capital. Even the recently concluded Omicron-led third wave had been difficult for Delhiites.

The latest development comes after the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary and Chief Administrators of all States and Union Territories of India on February 16 and directed them to review and amend or end additional COVID-19 restrictions as the pandemic in the country indicates a sustained downward trend.

India's COVID-19 situation

India recorded 13,405 new COVID-19 cases and 235 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, there are presently 1,81,075 active cases in the country. As many as 34,226 people recuperated in the last 24 hours. Besides, 10,84,247 COVID samples were tested on Monday. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.98%, while the daily positivity rate is 1.24%. So far throughout the country, 175.83 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

(Image: ANI)