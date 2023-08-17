Dead Rat Found In Chicken Dish At Famous Mumbai Restaurant, Manager Booked

A customer at a Mumbai eatery had an awful experience with a Sunday night chicken curry supper. He found out that the meat that had a slightly off taste was actually that of a dead rat. The manager and chef of the restaurant have reportedly been charged.

The customer named Anurag went to an eatery at Mumbai’s Bandra for Punjabi food with his friend Amin on Sunday, August 13, and had ordered two dishes, one mutton and one chicken curry.

@MumbaiPolice Rat found in our gravy at #papaPanchodadhaba near Pali naka Bandra West . No manager or owner is ready to listen . We called police and 100 as well . No Help yet . @mumbaimirror @TOIMumbai pic.twitter.com/YRJ4NW0Wyk — Stay_Raw (@AMINKHANNIAZI) August 13, 2023

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration takes cognisance

Soon after the incident, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated that it had sent an official to take samples of the food from the restaurant.

"We will take the samples of the food as well as raw chicken from the restaurant where allegedly a dead rat was found in a customer's meal and send it to a laboratory for further investigation," Maharashtra FDA said.

"We are undertaking a campaign under the leadership of Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police in the coming weeks to check the chicken supplied to various restaurants," it added.