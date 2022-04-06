'Debt-ridden' man leaps to death from Kolkata high-rise

Kolkata, Apr 5 (PTI) A man in his late 30s allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 19th floor of a commercial high-rise in Kolkata's posh Park Street area on Tuesday evening, police said.

Dilip Roy, who used to work as a legal assistant in an office of the same building, was apparently depressed as he was debt-ridden, a police officer said.

Roy had sent a WhatsApp message to his wife telling her that he was going to jump from the building.

"He managed to reach the 19th floor without the knowledge of the security guards there. We are checking the CCTV footage," the officer said.

Roy was a resident of Regent Park area of south Kolkata. PTI SCH NN NN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)