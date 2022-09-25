Debt-ridden Mumbai Garment Trader Hangs Self After Suffering Losses: Police

Unable to pay piling debt, a 47-year-old garment trader hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a stole at his home in suburban Kurla on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, Ashok Mohnani, owns a garment shop in Kurla. He had suffered losses in business and taken a loan of at least Rs 25 lakh which he was unable to repay, due to which he went into depression, a police official said.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning after Mohnani's son and wife left for the market, the official said.

He was found hanging from the ceiling fan when they returned home, he said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)