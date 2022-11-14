Debunked: Mumbai Police Fact-checks Viral 'Hatman CCTV Video'; Avers 'completely Fake'

After a CCTV footage with #HatmanKillerInMumbai was being widely shared on social media raising concerns over safety among the city people, the Mumbai police on Monday debunked the video clip stating that it is completely fake. The city police also requested Mumbaikars to not share the clip further as it is creating chaos and panic among the people in the city.

Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai police said, "Debunked: A widely circulated video given the title 'Hatman Killer in Mumbai' shows CCTV footage of the stabbing of a woman in Andheri. We have confirmed that the clip is completely fake and request all to not share it for it furthers chaos and panic."

#Debunked :

A widely circulated video given the title 'Hatman Killer in Mumbai' shows CCTV footage of the stabbing of a woman in Andheri.

We have confirmed that the clip is completely fake & request all to not share it for it furthers chaos and panic.#FakeNewsAlert #FactCheck — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 14, 2022

Concern over the viral video

A CCTV camera footage went viral over the last few days on social media creating panic among Mumbai people. In the 1:34-minute long clip, a man wearing a black hat and coat was seen grabbing and stabbing a woman to death.

In the viral video clip that has been doing rounds on the internet, a man in a black dress with a hat grabbed and stabbed a woman who got down from a car near a residential complex. The killer was later seen pulling the woman's body and putting it in a car before fleeing from the spot.

Soon after the video went viral, various social media users started sharing the video cautioning people to not stay lonely in a deserted place. "A very Serious and Dangerous incident took place in Mumbai. A young girl lost her life #HatmanKillerInMumbai ruthlessly killing her, watch out," wrote a Twitterati.

A very Serious and Dangerous incident took place in Mumbai. A young girl lost her life#HatmanKillerInMumbai ruthlessly killing her, watch out pic.twitter.com/PY255uJulU — The Social Akhbar (@thesocialakhbar) November 11, 2022

"Be safe Guys and aware from this type of men, don't live lonely in deserted places #HatmanKillerInMumbai," another Twitter user said. "How can someone be so cruel, really we can't let him be free," a user questioned.

Be safe Guys and aware from this type of men , don't live lonely in deserted place #HatmanKillerInMumbai pic.twitter.com/G6cLiwmN3c — Munendra Singh (@1Munendrasingh) November 11, 2022

how can someone be so

cruel, really we can't let him

be free.#HatmanKillerInMumbai https://t.co/Jz2DAPFJap — Prem 🙌 (@Prem0__6) November 11, 2022

I am really shocked after watching it

This needs to be stopped asap #HatmanKillerInMumbai https://t.co/ayk8ZJMGZB — Partap Singha (@GillSingha05) November 11, 2022

please be super aware and be secure because this can happen with you#HatmanKillerInMumbai https://t.co/KBLuvftARk — princie singh (@princiehun) November 11, 2022