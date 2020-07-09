Assam: Dehing Patkai Sanctuary To Get National Park Status; State Expediting Process

The Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary will soon get the status of a National Park. The state government is clearing the formalities required in a war footing and has also written to the Centre. Located in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts of Assam, the Dehing Patkai is the largest lowland rainforest in the country.

Recently, it grabbed headlines after the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) recommended coal mining to be allowed in the jurisdiction of the Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve with a caveat that fulfilled 28 pre-conditions. As per the government data, the Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve and the Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary are separate entities. However, if declared a National Park, the Elephant Reserve and the Wildlife Sanctuary will be made into one entity, informed a top source in the Forest Department.

In a media briefing on Thursday, Chandra Mohan Patowary, a top minister in Sarbananda Sonowal's cabinet, said, "Our government is committed to protect the natural diversity of the State. We will safeguard the Jati, Maati and Bheti (BJPs manifesto commitment meaning the people, the land and the home of indigenous) at any cost."

The decision of the state government to declare the wildlife sanctuary as a national park comes at a time when social media was taken by storm by netizens raising concern over coal mining in the elephant sanctuary. It may be mentioned the Dehing Patkai forest, in general, spreads up to Tirap and Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh. The forest is home to hundreds of elephants, nearly 300 species of birds, 310 butterfly species.

It is home to a large variety of mammal species including the hoolock gibbon, slow loris, Assamese macaque, stump-tailed macaque, capped langur, Asian elephant, Bengal tiger, Indian leopard, gaur, Chinese pangolin, Himalayan black bear, Red giant flying squirrel, leopard cat, clouded leopard, porcupine, crab-eating mongoose, sambar, sun bear, binturong, barking deer, Asian golden cat, and marbled cat. Upgrade of the wildlife sanctuary into a national park will not only boost tourism and the local economy but will open the doors to the world to have a close insight into many ethnic communities living in the area.

