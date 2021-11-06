Delhi: 12-year-old boy dies after fire breaks out at house

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy died after a fire broke out at his house in Delhi's Burari on Friday evening, officials said.

Domestic articles kept on the first floor of the house in Tomar colony had caught fire, they said.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the incident at 8.54 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

A 12-year-old boy identified as Puneet was found burnt to death, they said. PTI NIT SNE

